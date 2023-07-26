Watch Now
Norfolk leaders set new date for meeting on future of Lambert's Point Golf Course

The old Lambert's Point Golf course
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 11:03:23-04

NORFOLK, Va. — City leaders have set a new date to meet with the community about the future of the old Lambert's Point Golf Course by Old Dominion University, and there's a push to turn it into a public park.

Severe weather canceled the original meeting date.

The golf course closed at the end of last year, and Hampton Roads Sanitation District took over about two-thirds of the property.

Norfolk owns more than 15 acres, and the city says this is some of the last public waterfront property in the city.

A local group has started petitions to encourage the city to turn those acres into a park, and they've gotten more than 3,000 signatures online.

The public forum is scheduled for August 9 at Lambert's Point Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and self-guided tours of the Lambert's Point Golf Course will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

