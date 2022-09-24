Norfolk man arrested in connection to deadly double shooting on Creamer Road

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man has been arrested for a deadly double shooting that left one man dead on Creamer Road.

On September 18, around 4 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Creamer Road for the report of two gunshot victims.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Aaron W. Leach, of Norfolk, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Leach was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

20-year-old Emilio Rodriquez-Lopez was also found suffering from gunshot wounds; he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lopez has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

Lopez is currently being held without bail at the Norfolk City Jail.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.