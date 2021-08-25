Norfolk man charged with second-degree murder in connection with grandfather's fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm after police say he fatally shot his grandfather Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of W. 42nd Street for reports of a gunshot victim at around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, 67-year-old Michael D. Sturdivant, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sturdivant was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Sturdivant's grandson, Jamiele C. Pender, was taken into custody Tuesday. Police said the shooting was domestic-related, but did not release a motive or any additional circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Pender is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This is a developing story.