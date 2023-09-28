Norfolk man found guilty in connection to 2 brothers' 2021 shooting death outside VB nightclub: Attorneys

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man was found guilty by a jury for charges related to the shooting death of two brothers outside a night club in 2021.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said its evidence proved that Trayvon Anthony McCoy, 27, killed William and Joseph Moore, at the Allure nightclub on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach, according to a news release.

On Oct. 28 2021, McCoy, William Moore and Joseph Moore exited the nightclub separately around 11 p.m., according to a news release. When McCoy exited the club, he went to his car, got a rifle from the driver's side door and called out to William Moore, who he had a prior conflict, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

News Suspect arrested following fatal double shooting Virginia Beach nightclub Web Staff

Surveillance footage from the club shows McCoy and William Moore approaching each other, McCoy holding the rifle at his side and Joseph Moore standing nearby, according to a release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

After a brief conversation, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that surveillance video showed McCoy lift the rifle and shoot William Moore in the chest and then shoot Joseph Moore in the back as he tried to run away.

McCoy fled in his vehicle, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. William and Joseph Moore died at the scene while bystanders tried to help.

News Man claims self-defense in Virginia Beach double murder case Web Staff

Police identified McCoy as a suspect after watching the surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. When interviewed by detectives, McCoy admitted to shooting the brothers but said he acted in self-defense. Although, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that McCoy also admitted he saw no weapons on either victim.

Thursday McCoy was found guilty of aggravated murder, first-degree murder, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a news release. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 28 2024.