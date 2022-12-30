Norfolk man found guilty of overdose deaths of 2 women lashes out in court, sentencing delayed

NORFOLK, Va. – Sentencing has been delayed for a Norfolk man found guilty of the overdose deaths of two women and raping a third after he had an outburst in court.

For two devastated families, Thursday’s court decision meant justice delayed. They were hoping it would be the last time they’d have to see Michael Ebong, the man convicted of killing Kelsey Paton, 30, and Sheena West, 36, over an eight-month span.

Paton’s mother Kathy Paton was disappointed.

“There will never be closure,” Kathy Paton said. “I don’t care what happens. There’ll never be closure. She’s gone. She’s gone. There’s no closure, ever. No matter what anybody says.”

Ebong faced a judge for his sentencing hearing in a Norfolk courthouse Thursday, but it ended moments later after an uproar.

Ebong lashed out and was removed from the courtroom after his lawyers asked to delay the sentencing until after he’s mentally evaluated. They argued since his trial in September, his delusional behaviors have gotten worse. Ebong’s legal team said he’s made references to hearing voices in his head and has attempted suicide.

Shortly after, Ebong started yelling and swearing, saying “There’s nobody here to support me…They were here yesterday.” Just before deputies escorted him out, Ebong slammed his body against the door and shouted that he is competent.

Standing outside the courthouse, West’s mother Lorna Pritchett made an emotional plea.

“Help us,” Pritchett said. “We want Your support. We want the whole entire world’s support, or even here in Hampton Roads to keep this guy away from the streets so he can no longer hurt anyone.”

Bettina Sellers, a close friend of the West family said they don’t want Ebong to file an appeal, adding he’s a danger to society.

“He has to stay off the street, and not just for a short period of time, not a 30-year, or 40-year sentence,” said Sellers. He does not ever need to get out.”

A jury found Ebong guilty of involuntary manslaughter in September after Paton and West were found dead in his apartment from an overdose.

West was killed in 2020 and several months later in 2021, police found Paton dead. Prosecutors said both women had fentanyl and heroin in their systems arguing Ebong drugged them at the bar and took them back to his place to sexually assault them.

Pritchett said her daughter moved to the area to be close to her and leaves behind a son.

“Sheena’s a very, very kind person,” she said. “Very fun and she loves to make sure you’re happy. She’d do anything for you.”

Ebong was also convicted of rape following a third woman’s testimony at the trial.

Paton’s mother said she wants her daughter to be remembered.

“She was everything to all of us,” said Kathy Paton. “It wasn’t just us. It was everybody; everybody around her. It’s not just her family. It’s everybody. She touched so many people.”

Ebong has another court appearance on the mental competency evaluation on March 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. He could also be sentenced on that date. The maximum time he could get is two life sentences, plus 20 years for the two involuntary manslaughter charges.

Kathy Paton plans on being at Ebong’s next court date.

“He’s robbed us of everything,” Kathy Paton said. “He’s robbed Erin (Kelsey Paton’s sister) of every childhood memory she’s ever had.”

