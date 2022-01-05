Norfolk man indicted on 2nd degree murder charges after 2 women found dead at his apartment

NORFOLK, Va. – A man who has been the subject of several News 3 Investigations, Michael Ebong, was indicted in Norfolk on new second-degree murder charges.

Loved ones of the victims told News 3 they are happy that Ebong was indicted on Wednesday for the deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

West was found dead in Ebong’s apartment on November 15, 2020. Paton was found dead in the same apartment in July 11, 2021.

Both women died of drug overdoses, however loved ones of both women say they were not drug users.

Kelsey Paton's mom Kathy told News 3 Wednesday that she is happy that Ebong is in jail and can't hurt anyone else. She said she is glad that he is finally facing charges. She said her concern is about how long it took for him to face charges and how previous cases against him were handled.

While Norfolk Police were investigating the deaths of the two women in the city they discovered alleged criminal activity unrelated to the incidents.

Ebong was also arrested for rape in an alleged incident that happened in May, 2021.

News 3 previously uncovered court documents in this case that state he’s accused of drugging the victim, taking her to his place and allegedly raping her. The documents say they suspect this to be a "pattern and not an isolated incident."

Ebong was previously charged with rape, object sexual penetration and abduction.

Now, on January 5, a grand jury certified four charges against Ebong:

Intercourse through mental incapacity or helplessness (offense date May 22, 2021)

Object sexual penetration by force, threat, etc. (offense date May 22, 2021)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date Nov. 15, 2020, victim Sheena West)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date July 11, 2021, victim Kelsey Paton)

"The two non-capital second-degree murder charges were direct indictments, while the first two charges were certified in Ebong’s preliminary hearing," court officials said in a news release.

Detectives said that Ebong would frequently go to two Virginia Beach restaurants, Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.

Norfolk Police previously asked anyone with information on this case or any other case to come forward.

Ebong is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

News 3 reached out to his attorney for comment on the new charges.

