Norfolk man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 5-year-old he babysat

Content warning, graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse are included in this article. Reader discretion is advised.

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty to numerous sex crimes committed against a 5-year-old whom he regularly babysat at his home in 2021.

Kelvin D. Mapp admitted in Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday to forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and taking indecent liberties with a child.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and we will hold accountable the people who abuse them,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi in a press release. “I commend the brave girl who came forward and her parents who made a prompt report to the police and followed through with this prosecution.”

In January 2022, the child told her parents that Mapp convinced her to perform oral sex on him in exchange for snacks on several occasions, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney.

During a forensic interview, the child disclosed Mapp had awakened her in an upstairs bedroom, coaxed her to go with him downstairs to the kitchen, told her to put his "ding dong" in her mouth in exchange for treats, and shushed her during the act.

According to the child, different variations of that incident happened on other occasions as well, including an incident in which Mapp anally raped her in the living room.

The child's parents reported him to Norfolk police.

Mapp was arrested January 21, 2022 and, after waiving his Miranda rights, admitted to investigators that he sodomized and molested the child during the incidents she disclosed.

Mapp pleaded guilty to three felony charges. His sentencing is set for October 13.

