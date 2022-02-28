Norfolk man pleads not guilty to charges for death of 2 women found in his apartment

NORFOLK, Va. - A man pleaded not guilty Monday to several charges including second-degree murder charges in connection to two women that were found dead in his apartment.

A man who has been the subject of several News 3 Investigations, Michael Ebong, pleaded not guilty on charges related to the deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

West was found dead in Ebong’s apartment on November 15, 2020. Paton was found dead in the same apartment on July 11, 2021.

Both women died of drug overdoses, however, loved ones of both women told News 3 they were not drug users. Ebong was also arrested for rape in an alleged incident that happened in May, 2021.

News 3 previously uncovered court documents in this case that state he’s accused of drugging the victim, taking her to his place and allegedly raping her. The documents say they suspect this to be a "pattern and not an isolated incident."

Ebong pleaded not guilty to the following felony charges that he was indicted on in January:

Intercourse through mental incapacity or helplessness (offense date May 22, 2021)

Object sexual penetration by force, threat, etc. (offense date May 22, 2021)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date Nov. 15, 2020, victim Sheena West)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date July 11, 2021, victim Kelsey Paton)

He also plead not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge that happened on May 4. In total, he pleaded not guilty Monday to five charges.

He is requesting a jury trial.

Another court hearing is scheduled for March 16, when one motion will be heard and when they will pick a date for the trial.

