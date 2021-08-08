Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk man sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with fatal shooting at Virginia Beach 7-Eleven

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 13:51:41-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 22-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a fatal 2019 shooting at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven.

According to a release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's office, Malik Brown received 25 years in prison for second degree murder and use of a firearm, as well as five years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On March 4, 2019, Brown shot Malcolm Jones at close range during a verbal dispute in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Jones died at the hospital later that day.

Following the shooting, Brown threw the gun he used off the Campostella Bridge and fled the area with his girlfriend. He was later arrested in Waverly, Virginia.

Brown's prior record includes convictions in Norfolk for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections