NORFOLK, Va. - A 66-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old man at a Ramada Inn in Norfolk.

According to court documents, on January 13, 2021, Joseph John Giles was captured on surveillance video entering and exiting the room where Douglas Warf was being housed as a client of the Norfolk Community Services Board.

When CSB counselors came to Warf's door that evening to conduct his daily coronavirus temperature screening, they received no answer and called police to check on Warf's wellbeing. Police found Ward dead in his bed with as many as 135 blunt and sharp force injuries all over his body.

Court documents say it's still unclear why Giles fatally bludgeoned and stabbed Warf.

Surveillance videos showed Giles leaving the room to dispose of bloodied items, including pillows, a pillowcase and a telephone Giles took from the hotel room. When police showed the videos to CSB counselors, they recognized Giles as the suspect due to the fact that he was a former CSB client.

Giles was arrested the following day, still wearing clothes stained with Warf's blood.

Giles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with nine years suspended for murder, as well as one year with one year suspended for drug possession.

Court records say Giles has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s, including robberies, burglaries and larcenies.

“Douglas Warf died a terrible death, sick with cancer and basically alone in the world,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Every person deserves to live with dignity and to be remembered, and by holding Mr. Giles accountable, we have remembered Mr. Warf and brought him justice. Mr. Giles had no right to beat the life out of Mr. Warf. Now Mr. Giles will serve most if not all of the rest of his life in prison to atone for what he has done.”