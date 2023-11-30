Norfolk man wanted on more than a dozen felony charges tries to leave country, arrested at Philly airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested on numerous felony charges while trying to leave the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 23-year-old Tye'quan Juwan Thompson at the departure gate for a flight to Doha, Qatar, from Philadelphia International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Thompson is wanted by the Virginia Beach Police Department on more than a dozen felonies, including firearms, malicious assault and firing into an occupied building.

CBP says that when vetting passengers for the flight, officers found the Thompson's arrest warrants and that he hadn't purchased a return ticket.

Officers took Thompson into custody, verified that he was the subject of the warrants, and confirmed with the VBPD that the warrants were still active, according to CBP. Then officers turned him over to the Actinium Township Police Department to start the extradition process.