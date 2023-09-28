Adrian Lewis found guilty of first-degree murder in wife's death

This story contains details and images that some viewers may find disturbing.
A jury has found Adrian Lewis guilty of first-degree murder of his wife, Shanitia Eure-Lewis.
News
Suspected bloody rag, cartridge case connected to man accused of killing wife
5:31 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Eure-Lewis has been missing since July 2022 and her body has not been found.
News
Man at plane gate after wife he's accused of killing went missing: Testimony
5:09 PM, Sep 22, 2023
Lewis has been on trial since last week.
News
'Reddish jelly-like substance' in truck of man accused of killing wife: Detailer
7:37 PM, Sep 21, 2023
He was found not guilty of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Stay with News 3 for Updates.