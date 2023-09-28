Watch Now
Adrian Lewis found guilty of first-degree murder in wife's death

Adrian Lewis guilty of first-degree murder
Shanitia Eure-Lewis
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 17:09:31-04

This story contains details and images that some viewers may find disturbing.

A jury has found Adrian Lewis guilty of first-degree murder of his wife, Shanitia Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis has been missing since July 2022 and her body has not been found.

Lewis has been on trial since last week.

He was found not guilty of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

