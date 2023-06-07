Norfolk Military Circle DMV closes temporarily for renovation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Military Circle DMV Customer Service Center will temporarily close for renovations at the end of business day on Saturday, June 10.

The DMV says during renovations, customers are able to use more than 50 services available online, or visit another DMV in the area.

Interior improvements to the renovated Military Circle DMV will include an expanded "efficient countertop design," four additional service windows, an HVAC replacement, fresh paint, new carpet and updated restrooms.

There will also be a new roof, updated LED lighting and a repaved parking lot.

The Military Circle DMV is expected to reopen on Monday, July 17.

