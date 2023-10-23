Norfolk mother wants answers after her 15-year-old son was shot, killed

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk mother wants answers after her 15-year-old son was shot Oct. 19 while walking home.

"He was planning for his graduation, and now I'm out here planning for his funeral, that doesn't make sense," Erika Sanders, the mother of Terreyon Moore, said,

Sanders is still at a loss for words after she said her son was killed behind their home off of Vernon Drive Thursday afternoon.

Sanders said she was at the store on Thursday when she received a call from police telling her that her son had been shot.

"I was thinking there is no way they are talking about Terreyon, they probably got him confused with another kid or something," Sanders said. "Then I was thinking if it was him, that he ain't going to die."

Sanders said her son was walking home when he was chased by a group and someone shot him in the back.

Terreyon was a student at Lake Taylor High School.

She said her son was a hard worker, who kept to himself, and doesn't understand why anyone would do this.

"My baby is gone, he isn't going to see his 16th birthday, he ain't going to drive a car, I ain't going to be a grandma for his kids," Sanders said. "He didn't even get to graduate."

While police are still looking to make an arrest she said she's seen posts on social media from others about what happened to her son.

"They on their Instagram and their little pages laughing about my son's death like it's a game, and they hurt the family, they got us out here hurting," Sanders said.

She said while the pain she's going through right now is unimaginable, she hopes her son's killer will be caught.

"Justice needs to be served, justice will be served," Sanders said.

If you know anything about this incident call the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) 562 -5887.

