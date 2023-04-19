Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosts ribbon cutting for $191 million renovation of Dry Dock 4

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) hosted a ribbon cutting for the renovation of its historic Dry Dock 4 on Wednesday.

The $191 million renovation of the dry dock, that was opened in 1919, will support NNSY's ability to continue serving the Navy decades into the future, as it will accommodate a variety of submarine classes, according to the Shipyard.

The renovation marks NNSY's biggest completed project so far as part of the Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP).

The shipyard says SIOP oversees infrastructure investments modernizing the nation's public shipyards through upgraded dry docks and facilities, new equipment, and improved workflow.

Dry Dock 4 underwent concrete replacement for its floor and sidewalls, had a new dry dock caisson installed, and received a complete resotration of the pumpwell while upgrading all of the mechanical and electrical equipment.

The shipyard says approximately 2,300 linear feet of mechanical and electrical services in the dock area were replaced to complete the overhaul.