Norfolk Naval Shipyard personnel must be fully vaccinated by November 22

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees must be fully vaccinated by November 22.

The shipyard announced on Facebook the deadline, although the Department of the Navy’s implementation guidance has not yet been issued.

They say they are rapidly coming up on the time when unvaccinated personnel will have to receive their first shot of the vaccine.

Personnel are fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For the Pfizer shot, in order to meet the deadline those unvaccinated must get the first shot on October 18 and the second shot on November 8.

For Moderna, the first shot deadline is October 11 and the second shot deadline is November 8.

For Johnson & Johnson, one must get the single shot by November 8.

The Department of the Navy’s implementation guidance will cover both medical and religious exemptions, including how personnel can apply for them.

The shipyard will send as soon as the Navy releases the guidance.

Newport News Shipyard announced its vaccine mandate on September 9. Employees must be vaccinated by December 8.

