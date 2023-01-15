Watch Now
Norfolk Naval Shipyard requiring masking Jan. 16-22 due to area being high risk for COVID-19

Posted at 7:46 PM, Jan 14, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Officials at Norfolk Naval Shipyard said masking will be required next week, Jan. 16-22, due to the area being at high risk for COVID-19.

Shipyard officials tweeted the announcement Saturday, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updated community levels for the City of Portsmouth.

Officials added Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to "high," and masking will be required next week.

The new guidance takes effect Monday, Jan. 16.

