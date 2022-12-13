Norfolk nonprofit gives inmates the resources they need to succeed in society

NORFOLK, Va.— A local organization in Norfolk by the name of Step-Up Inc. is giving inmates some help as they prepare to reenter society. The process starts with a mentorship support specialist who meets with inmates face-to-face while they are in prison or jail.

Together, they come up with a plan to meet the inmate's needs. The eight-week program offers reading and writing skills, resume building, and even resources for housing.

The group offers support to women and men who need access to resources to help with child support and daycare services.

“They don’t know that they're going to be welcomed and um be respected and treated dignity they are kind of surprised and it takes them a while to get comfortable,” said employment training specialist Cathleen Monahan.

To learn more information about Step Up Inc, click here.

