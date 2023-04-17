Norfolk PD announces interim chief until Mark Talbot starts on May 1

NORFOLK, Va. — Deputy Chief Michael Maslow will serve as Norfolk's next acting chief of police until May 1, when Mark Talbot becomes the city's top cop, officials said.

The appointment comes after former Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith announced he would retire effective April 14. He's served in the interim role since April 2022, following the retirement of former Chief of Police Larry Boone.

Beginning May 1, Mark Talbot, the current chief of police in Hampton will become Norfolk Police Department’s 35th chief.

According to the police department's website, Maslow is a Hampton Roads native and has been with the police department since 1991, serving in various ranks. He was appointed as deputy chief of police in Feb. 2021.

