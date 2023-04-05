Norfolk holding press conference to formally announce Mark Talbot as city's next top cop

NORFOLK, Va. — Today, the City of Norfolk is introducing Mark Talbot as its next Chief of Police, according to a city spokesperson.

Talbot, a veteran law enforcement leader, is currently Hampton’s Chief of Police. With his new appointment, he’ll become the Norfolk Police Department’s 35th Chief.

He will be formally introduced as the city’s next Chief of Police by City Manager Dr. Chip Filer.

The city’s decision to make Talbot its new top cop concludes a search process for the position that began last year. He will succeed News 3's Law Enforcement Analyst Larry Boone, who announced his retirement last May.

Following Boone’s retirement, Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith took over as the Interim Chief of Police. He also announced his retirement, which will go into effect on April 14.

