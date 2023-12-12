Norfolk police asking for help in identifying 2 people in arson cold case

NORFOLK, Va. — Cold case detectives are continuing to look for leads in an unsolved homicide investigation and are asking for help identifying two people.

On Aug. 12, 2021 just before 1 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to a home in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue for the report of a house fire.

A woman, identified as 69-year-old Leslie Vaughn, was found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire was ruled as arson by the Norfolk Fire Marshals Office.

During the course of the investigation, detectives found video footage of a suspect and person of interest.

If you know who those in the video may be, you're asked to contact the Norfolk Police Department.