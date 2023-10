NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say that they were called to CHKD around 7:50 p.m. Monday on a report of a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers found a 3-year-old with a "minor graze like cut," according to the Norfolk Police Department. Police say that in incident happened at a home in the 6600 block of Jefferson Court.

The NPD says that new information, including charges, will be available after further investigations.

Stay with News 3 for updates.