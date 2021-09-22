Norfolk Police investigate social media threat made at several schools

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police have been made aware of social media threats that have been made towards several Norfolk Public Schools.

Police are now investigating to identify the source of the social media posts.

Following the recent school shooting at Heritage High in Newport News, Norfolk Police said they took the steps necessary to add an increased police presence at all Norfolk Public Schools as a precautionary measure.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Public Schools say they want to assure the community that all threats or social media posts of a threatening nature that are made towards any staff and/or students will be thoroughly investigated.

Threats were also made at two Virginia Beach high schools Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone found posting threats on social media could be charged with a Class 6 Felony resulting in up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2500 fine.