Virginia Beach Police investigating social media threat at Kempsville High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach high school evacuated all students Wednesday morning due to a shooting threat.

Kempsville High School released students after a social media threat was made towards the school. In light of the recent school shooting in Newport News at Heritage High School, the school's principal sent a message to all parents informing them of the situation.

"Someone made a social media threat against our school today. Our Office Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating," said Principal George. "In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we will have extra police presence at the school today. Our school and students are safe."

Officials from Virginia Beach Public Affairs have confirmed that there is no active shooter on the campus.

Principal George also went on to encourage parents, as well as students, to report anything concerning to police and not spread any rumors through social media or gossip.

"This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. Your child's safety is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously," said Principal George.

This situation is ongoing and will be updated accordingly.

