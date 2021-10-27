Norfolk Police investigating string of business break-ins on Colley Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. - Several businesses along Norfolk's Colley Avenue experienced break-ins that their owners believe could have been related.

According to Kim Keene, the owner of the Starving Artist Cafe, someone broke in around 3 a.m. Tuesday and stole about $500.

Surveillance video that Keene gave to News 3 showed an individual fully covered in long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and what could be a ski mask lingering in the business and even taking out a chicken breast.

The ABC liquor store on Colley Avenue also experienced a break-in around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. News 3 saw the store's window currently boarded up.

Employees declined an interview, but said the person who broke into the store looked the same as the person on the Starving Artist's surveillance video.

Employees at Kelly's Tavern also declined an interview, but said the restaurant's window was broken and its ATM was stolen about three weeks ago.

Police are still investigating the break-ins.

If you or someone you know has information in these cases that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.