Norfolk Police looking for 2 more suspects in connection with March homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police announced Thursday they're looking for two more suspects in connection to last month's homicide on Wiley Drive.

On March 17 around 12:55 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of Wiley Drive for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they found 31-year-old Eddie M. Jenkins of Norfolk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jenkins was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Curtis E. Copeland Jr. of Norfolk was arrested later that day and was charged with murder and use of a firearm. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

As the investigation continued, detectives have charged three more men - 18-year-old Markell T. Scott; 18-year-old William Gainer and 19-year-old Raevon K. Gordon, all of Norfolk - each with conspiracy and use of a firearm.

Police say Scott was arrested and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Authorities say Gainer and Gordon are still fugitives, and police are asking anyone who has information about where they may be to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 mobile app.

Norfolk Police Department

