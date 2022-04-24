Norfolk Police release photo of vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

NORFOLK, Va.– Norfolk Police have released a photo of the suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

On April 13, around 5:35 p.m., officers were stopped by a citizen in the 900 block of Monticello Avenue for the report of an injured man near the road.

The man, 62-year-old Eric T. Henderson, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Henderson was crossing the street when he was hit by a sedan. The car left the scene of the crash before police arrived.

Security footage nearby captured the vehicle.

Police believe this vehicle to be a 4-door gray/silver Infiniti with dark tinted windows. The windshield and the front passenger side of this vehicle are also suspected of having damage.

Norfolk Police

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.