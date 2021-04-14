Norfolk Police release video of fatal shooting suspect vehicle

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives continue to investigate a deadly shooting, and they are asking for help from the public following the release of a video that shows the suspects' vehicle.

A shooting was reported on February 5, 2021 around 2:40 a.m. and police were dispatched to the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.

After searching, police found that 34-year-old Raymond A. Swift was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road. Swift was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to news release, with the discovery of videos, detectives found that the suspect's vehicle can be described as a dark colored four door sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident.

