Norfolk Police rule August house fire as a homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police and Detectives continue to investigate a house fire that happened in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue back in August.

Police released information on Monday that after new evidence being found, the death of 69-year-old Leslie Vaughan has been ruled a homicide. According to police video footage, the fire was arson.

News 3 reached out to the police department to obtain the video, but officials said they will not be releasing the video at this time.

"It was just very nerve-racking. We could still see flames coming up out the roof and a lot more smoke," Kathy Richey, a neighbor said.

Richie said she's been in the neighborhood since 1973 and this is the first time she has witnessed anything like this on the block.

"There was smoke covering the whole street. There was fire engines and ambulances up on the corner here and down on the other corner," said Richie.

News 3 reached out to the Vaughn family for further information but has not received any comment at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

