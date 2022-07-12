NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man wanted on charges related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city.

According to police, the initial incident happened on June 24 around 8:25 p.m.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive, where they found 36-year-old Karl H. Wilkerson suffering from life-threatening injuries. Wilkerson was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Marion T. Strong, 20, was charged in connection to the crash. Police ask anyone with information about where Strong is to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.