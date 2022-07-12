Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk Police searching for man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Tidewater Drive

untitleddocument (12).png
Norfolk Police Department
Marion Strong
untitleddocument (12).png
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 16:52:22-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man wanted on charges related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city.

According to police, the initial incident happened on June 24 around 8:25 p.m.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive, where they found 36-year-old Karl H. Wilkerson suffering from life-threatening injuries. Wilkerson was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Marion T. Strong, 20, was charged in connection to the crash. Police ask anyone with information about where Strong is to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo