Norfolk Police searching for suspects in connection to 3 burglaries

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 08, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk said they're looking for two men in connection with three burglaries.

The police department said they received a call on Monday, November 7 around 1:15 a.m. about a man who took items from the ABC store located at 7862 Tidewater Drive and again around 4:45 a.m. at an ABC store located at 1595 International Blvd.

According to Norfolk Police, the same suspects are responsible for a burglary that occurred around 1:40 a.m. on November 8, at 1595 International Blvd.

There is security camera footage of the suspects at these locations.

Anyone who has any information on this incident or recognizes the suspects should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, police say.

