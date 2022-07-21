Norfolk Police warn certain cars may be easier to steal

NORFOLK, Va. - So far this year in Norfolk, more than 750 cars have been stolen, according to police.

And now, interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith told the city council this week the department will soon launch a PSA to warn drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles they may want to consider getting a steering wheel lock as certain models of those cars are easier to hot wire and steal.

So far, there have only been a few thefts by hot wire of these vehicles, but nationwide it is a trend. "It's something we're closely monitoring, so it doesn't become a problem here," he said.

