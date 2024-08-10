Norfolk prepares for back-to-school with free event at Scope Arena

NORFOLK, Va. – On Saturday, families with children in Norfolk Public Schools are expected to pack Scope Arena for the second annual Unity in the Community Back 2 School Celebration.

The back-to-school event will provide kids with free backpacks, school supplies, immunizations and health screenings, preschool and kindergarten registration information, community resources, raffles, and more.

NPS said they are ready to serve about 2,000 students. NPS teachers and principals will also be at the event to meet with students.

It’s happening at Scope Arena Saturday, August 10 from 10am – 2p.m. For more information including a school supply list, click here.

Norfolk Public Schools resumes classes on August 19.