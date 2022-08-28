Norfolk Public Library expands hours for neighborhood and anchor branches

NORFOLK, V.a - The Norfolk Public Library is expanding its hours for anchor and local branches including Sargent memorial collections beginning Monday September 12.

Listed below are the hours for neighborhood branches. (Barron F. Black, Blyden, Janaf, Lafayette, Larchmont, Little Creek, Park Place, and Van Wyck):

Monday – Thursday : 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anchor Branches: (Jordan-Newby at Broad Creek, Pretlow, and Tucker Memorial):

Monday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday : 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Sargeant Memorial Collection, located inside Slover Library:

Monday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. *Telephone Only

*Telephone Only Tuesday – Friday : 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

If you would like more information about branch locations or how to sign up for a library card, click here.