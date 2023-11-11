Norfolk radio station puts hundreds of turkeys on Thanksgiving tables

NORFOLK, Va. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in preparation of the holiday, a local radio station spent their Saturday passing out turkeys.

For the second year in a row, La Selecta, Hampton's Roads's Hispanic Radio Station, and members of the community teamed up to put turkeys on hundreds of tables.

Five hundred turkeys were distributed through a drive up in the parking lot of the radio station.

Olga Torres Baker with the radio station says the goal is to make everyone in the community feel included on Thanksgiving.

"We are introducing members of the Latino community to this culture and tradition. They are adapting it and they're doing what they can. It's a nice way to be a part of the community and understand why that tradition is so important in the United States," explained Baker.

La Selecta is the only 24-hour Hispanic radio station in Hampton Roads.