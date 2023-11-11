Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk radio station puts hundreds of turkeys on Thanksgiving tables

Norfolk radio station puts hundreds of turkeys on Thanksgiving tables
Danielle Saitta News 3 Reporter
Hundreds of turkeys were distrubuted to community members outside La Selecta radio station in Norfolk.
Norfolk radio station puts hundreds of turkeys on Thanksgiving tables
Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 15:47:09-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in preparation of the holiday, a local radio station spent their Saturday passing out turkeys.

For the second year in a row, La Selecta, Hampton's Roads's Hispanic Radio Station, and members of the community teamed up to put turkeys on hundreds of tables.

Five hundred turkeys were distributed through a drive up in the parking lot of the radio station.

Olga Torres Baker with the radio station says the goal is to make everyone in the community feel included on Thanksgiving.

"We are introducing members of the Latino community to this culture and tradition. They are adapting it and they're doing what they can. It's a nice way to be a part of the community and understand why that tradition is so important in the United States," explained Baker.

La Selecta is the only 24-hour Hispanic radio station in Hampton Roads.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV