Norfolk schools participate in challenge to encourage attendance

NORFOLK, Va. — Attendance has decreased in schools since the pandemic, according to reports. That's why schools in Norfolk are joining in on a challenge to encourage children to come to school.

Tidewater Park Elementary and many other schools in Norfolk are participating in a six-day attendance challenge. The elementary school was challenged by Ingleside Elementary school. They quickly got to work.

Teachers and staff at Tidewater Park created a spirit week that included days like sock-it to attendance day and twin day—all to make learning a little more fun.

And, it's working.

To date, the school's attendance has increased and stayed between 95 and 98 percent because of the challenge. It also inspired the community.

"The challenge not only encouraged our students but the community as a whole. The parents were excited to dress their students up and make sure they came here on time," said Ashley House, a reading specialist at Tidewater Elementary School. "It sent a message to our parents and our community that attendance is important students need to be in here their chairs ready to learn and ready to go."

The elementary school is on an upward slope when it comes to attendance and plans to make sure students come to school every day.