Norfolk Scout to build a dog park at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – A new project is taking off at Norfolk International Airport. It’s one that will help pet owners and their dogs.

Airport authorities say they’ve had a pet relief spot; however, it wasn’t well-defined and it wasn’t an enclosed area. But now, a 15-year-old Norfolk Scout has taken on building a dog park as his Eagle Scout project.

“Hopefully it’ll make it easier for the dogs and the people,” said Emmett Moorhouse.

Emmett’s father is a pilot, and Emmett says he enjoys all things aviation and pets. So, he approached airport officials and asked if they had a project he could do. That’s when he met Jeff Bass, Director of Facilities who is a former Assistant Scout Master.

“The big part of an Eagle Scout project is that the eagle candidate has to be able to demonstrate leadership on a project that will benefit the public,” explained Bass. “He’s got to Rally the troops, make sure everybody is there, and have all the materials for them so they can go to work.”

Deputy Executive Director of Norfolk Airport Authority, Steve Sterling, feels confident this project will be a good fit for the airport and its patrons.

“Mr. Bass has a great amount of experience in design and construction as well as with Scout leadership and very familiar with the Eagle Scout program,” stated Sterling. “So, we feel that with him leading the effort, we can ensure the integrity of the Eagle Scout program while providing the level of support to ensure the project is a success.”

The plan is to have a fenced area with mulch, located just outside departures. That area is currently under construction for a waterline project, but Bass said it should be done in about a month, then the dog park can be started.

Emmett Moorhouse told News 3 he’s done yard work in his neighborhood to help pay for the project. He also has a Go Fund Me account and hopes to raise more so that he can buy all the necessary materials.

