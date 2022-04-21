Norfolk SPCA raises more than $38,000 after 42 puppies rescued from 'crisis situation' in South Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk SPCA is thanking the community after it received donations from across the United States for 42 puppies that were transferred into the shelter from a crisis situation in South Carolina.

Last week, the Marion County Animal Shelter reached out to the Norfolk SPCA to assist in saving the lives of 42 puppies and 3 adult dogs. Marion County has no more than 34,000 people, and the SPCA says there was little chance all of these puppies would remain healthy and find homes.

According to the SPCA, the shelter received just over $38,000 for the Emergency Puppy Rescue Fund, which went towards the cost of daily care and cleaning, medical care, foster supplies and adoption counseling, among other uses, for the dogs.

The shelter also said it received donated supplies ranging from food and treats to toys and pee pads.

"Our goal will be to place each of the puppies in loving homes who are ready to provide the positive reinforcement, socialization, stability, love and commitment needed as they grow to become adults," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "A special thank you to our foster volunteers and the animal welfare team from Marion County, South Carolina."

The SPCA is finalizing the specific process for the adoption of these puppies. According to the shelter, it cannot accept any holds on specific puppies, and a minimum of two approved applications will be considered for each puppy.

The public will be notified when puppies become available following their spay/neuter surgeries and health exams.

To learn more, visit the Norfolk SPCA's website here.