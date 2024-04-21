Watch Now
Norfolk SPCA's Salty Dog Walk raises money as shelter fills

Norfolk SPCA
The Norfolk SPCA tells News 3 it recently received 16 kittens in one day in an already nearly-full shelter.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 21, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. - With a one-mile beach walk and after-party, Norfolk SPCA hopes its annual Salty Dog Walk can help meet the needs of a full shelter.

The event returned to Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood on Saturday, starting with beach yoga at 10 a.m. This year, the Salty Dog Walk was hosted at Bold Mariner Brewing on Ocean View Avenue and the adjacent beach.

97.3 The Eagle is providing music for the party portion.

Other events include demonstrations from the Norfolk Police Department, the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, military working dogs, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife K-9 Unit, and the ODU K-9 Unit.

Registration was $40 for people 13 and over, with that money going to support the SPCA's mission.

Tammy Lindquist, the nonprofit's Community Engagement Manager, tells News 3 the shelter is nearly full with the recent addition of 16 kittens and a litter of puppies.

The Norfolk SPCA says it recently brought in a litter of six puppies.

She says the biggest need for the shelter is supplies to take care of them, adding that owners are also surrendering their animals due to the higher price of caring for them.

Click HERE for more information.

