Norfolk State band getting ready to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony

NORFOLK, Va - Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.

Many students are excited to meet the Portsmouth native.

A portion of McLean Street will be renamed Missy Elliott Boulevard.

"When we were asked to come perform, I thought it would be an honor to do that. This is one of the best artists that have ever hit the hip-hop scene," said William Beathea, Norfolk State's band director.

Band members are ecstatic to play Missy’s top hits. One Norfolk State senior and drum major said this event serves as an inspiration.

"I’m very excited for it because people like Missy Elliott and Pharrell, they all come from this area and seeing them do big things really inspires us. Especially me because I’m from Norfolk. It inspires us to do more and get ahead," said Jaylin Jackson, a Norfolk State drum major.

Norfolk State is one of a few HBCUs performing in the ceremony along with Hampton University, Elizabeth City State University and Virginia State University.

"When big things like this happen in Hampton roads, Norfolk State always wants to be a part," Beathea said.