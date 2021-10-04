Norfolk State requiring proof of vaccine of negative COVID test for Homecoming

NORFOLK, Va - New safety policies in place for Norfolk State University’s homecoming. Visitors have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Norfolk State’s homecoming game and homecoming events.

"We’re very excited to have people back for homecoming but we wanted to make sure we do it in the most safe manner that we can. We believe that having people show the vaccine card or a negative test is the best way to do that along with the common mitigation efforts," Dr. Leonard Brown said, the Vice President of Student Affairs for Norfolk State University.

Dr. Brown says masks will be required indoors and recommended outdoors. Norfolk State’s homecoming game is scheduled for October 16th