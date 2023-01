NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.

In a week long poll, the Spartan Legion gained over 44 percent of the 207,933 total votes with a total 91,814 votes for the Spartans.

HBCU Sports The final poll for HBCU Sports Band of the Year

Under the direction of William H. Beathea, the Spartan Legion last won the award in 2019. In addition to receiving the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year Award, HBCU Sports will also make a $2500 donation to the band program.