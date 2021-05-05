Norfolk State University, Sentara hosting open vaccination clinic May 5

NORFOLK, Va. - A local university is hosting an open vaccination clinic Wednesday.

The clinic will be held at Norfolk State University's Joseph G. Echols Arena on Wednesday, May 5 from 2-7 p.m.

The clinic, which is being held in partnership with Sentara Healthcare, is open to the public.

First dose Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone 16 years and older. People who are 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and a signed vaccine consent form will be required upon check-in.

Joseph G. Echols Arena is located at 700 Park Avenue.

To register, click here.

Sentara Healthcare

Click here for our full COVID vaccination guide.