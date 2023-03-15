Student charged after bringing stolen gun to Granby High School: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A student at Granby High School has been charged for bringing a firearm to school on Tuesday, according to police.

On March 14, around 12:05 p.m. a school resource officer detained a student after it was reported to the officer that the student had a firearm.

During the investigation, a handgun was found, police reported.

Police also say that the handgun was stolen.

As a result, a 15-year-old male has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by juvenile, carrying concealed, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The teenager is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

