Student to be charged after bringing gun to Granby High School: Official

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say they responded to Granby High School after reports of a gun being in the facility.

A student was reported to have been found with the gun on campus, and police arrived around 12:05 p.m. to investigate.

The student was then taken into custody, and charges are pending, officials confirmed.

There were no injuries were reported and there are no further details to release at this time.

