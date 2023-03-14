Watch Now
Student to be charged after bringing gun to Granby High School: Official

Granby High School
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 15:55:18-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say they responded to Granby High School after reports of a gun being in the facility.

A student was reported to have been found with the gun on campus, and police arrived around 12:05 p.m. to investigate.

The student was then taken into custody, and charges are pending, officials confirmed.

There were no injuries were reported and there are no further details to release at this time.

