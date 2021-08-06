Norfolk teen dies from complications of COVID-19, first in Eastern Virginia

NORFOLK, Va - A Norfolk teenager who attended Booker T. Washington High School has died from complications of COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health confirms that this is the first child death from the virus in the Eastern Region of the state. The mother of 17-year old Schwanda Corprew says her daughter was complaining of a headache before she died.

“I never pictured me burying my child,” Corprew said.

Sherell Corprew says her 17-year old daughter Schwanda Corprew died Friday in Norfolk from complications of COVID-19.

“She was like “Ma, I’m tired.’ I said Schwana if you’re tired, go to sleep. Usually when someone says they tired, usually that means tired and you go to sleep. I left and went to go pick up my check. I left and my baby was in the house dead,” Corpew tells News 3’s Leondra Head.

She says she called the paramedics when her daughter wasn’t responsive.

“From the way she was laying there with her eyes open and when I looked at her nails, they were purple. They tried to bring her back but I knew there was no bringing her back because you could look at her and tell she was already fully gone.”

Corprew says her daughter wasn’t herself the day she died.

“The day of, she started being really weird. She kept saying ‘ma I want to go home. I’m not home.’ I’m like you are home, what are you talking about.”

She says her daughter didn’t have any pre-existing conditions and was planning to get the COVID vaccine.

“It was so crazy because I had already made her an appointment for Tuesday to go get a COVID shot.”

Corprew says she believes her daughter could have contracted the virus from her summer camp.

“She had been going to this camp for a like a month or 2 months. Come to find out, there were some other kids that got sick there too. I don’t know if she got sick being in there or them taking them to different field trips.”

The family says Schwanda loved going to school and had a great heart.

“I miss her because she stay with me every weekend. It felt funny not having her this weekend,” Schwanda’s grandma said.

Schwanda attended Booker T. Washington High School where she would have been a senior this school year.

The Corprew family set up a GoFundMe for Schwanda's funeral costs.

