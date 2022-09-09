Norfolk teen missing for more than 2 weeks; Mom speaks out in hopes of finding her son

NORFOLK, Va. – The search is on for a missing 15-year-old Norfolk boy. His family says they haven’t seen or heard from him in over two weeks.

His name is DeAndre Rosenthal. He was last seen on August 24 at his home in Norfolk.

His mother, Brandi Brewer, tells News 3 that he left a note, and it appears he left willingly. Norfolk Police say Rosenthal is considered to be a runaway.

The family says they are working with Norfolk Police Department detectives.

“He said ‘normally for a runaway, we don’t have parents calling all the time to get updates.’ But he said, ‘you guys are calling to see if there’s any new news, get any updates,” Brewer stated. “I said ‘yes, because our child is missing. We want to find him.’” “It’s not like we’re just going to let him run away, and we’re not going to come looking. That’s not what type of family we are.”

Rosenthal’s parents are divorced, and his mom lives in Florida. She said she came up to Norfolk the weekend he went missing and helped hang flyers but had to return home. Meanwhile, she’s been spreading the word on social media – which is how News 3 heard of the missing teen. His information is also on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Nancy Strickland, who is also a mother, works with a grassroots organization called “United We Stand of Hampton Roads.” Strickland said she heard about the missing teen and jumped into action. She helped the family with posting flyers throughout Norfolk.

Brewer said her son does not have a job, a car, money, or a cell phone. She hopes that her son will let them know he’s safe.

“Just let us know you’re okay, and we’ll come get you,” Brewer said. “We can work on whatever the issues are. But we just need you to come home.”

Rosenthal’s mother said he should have started this week at Maury High School. In fact, she was hoping he’d just show up to school, but she said she contacted the school and they haven’t seen him in classes.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen DeAndre Rosenthal is asked to contact Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.