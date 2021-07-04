Watch
Norfolk to offer vaccination shots during 4th of July celebration

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Norfolk, Va. – Do you still a vaccination shot as of July 4?

The Norfolk Department of Public Health will be on-site with their mobile unit providing free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during Norfolk's Fourth of July celebration.

On Sunday, July 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Town Point Park, the vaccination shots will be available as part of the Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks presented by Southern Auto Group.

The vaccines are for ages 18 and older as part of the of Norfolk’s #VaccinateNorfolk program.

The mobile unit will be located adjacent to Town Point Park in the Nauticus turnaround off the corner of Boush Street and Main Street.

