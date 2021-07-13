Watch
Norfolk triple shooting sends two juveniles and adult to hospital

Posted at 5:06 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 05:06:30-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Thurgood Street around 12:45 a.m.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital. One was an adult with life-threatening injuries and two others were juveniles who police said have non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

