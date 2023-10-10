Norfolk Utilities offering interest-free payments, additional assistance after increased bills

NORFOLK, Va. — The city says in response to the increased HRUBS bills impacting the community, Norfolk Utilities is offering interest-free payment arrangements, in addition to state and regional bill assistance through Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and Share H20.

Regular bill payments will still be due, but the city says payment arrangements can help break apart larger bills over a three-month period.

The average 30-day water consumption is roughly six CCF (hundred cubic feet) per household, according to the city, and equates to $160.75 per month.

However, all services on the utility bill, including water, wastewater collection, refuse and stormwater, went through a regular annual increase in July and amounted to an increase of $8.22 more than last year, the city said in a release Tuesday.

Norfolk Utilities experienced inclement weather events, along with meter reading staffing shortages from the contracted vendor, which caused longer billing periods, some as long as 48-day cycles.

The staffing shortage also impacted neighboring cities that use the same vendor, according to the city.

The city said most of the resident inquires revealed only changes tied to the rate increase and extended billing periods, not billing irregularities.

"The utilities meter reading contractor is working to stabilize its workforce and get back o the normal billing schedule," said the city in a release.

If you'd like to look into payment arrangement options, click here.